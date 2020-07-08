Punjab lifted entire quantity of foodgrains given by Centre: MoS

A government statement said the Punjab government has lifted the entire quantity of foodgrains, allocated by the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana. A government statement said the Punjab government has lifted the entire quantity of foodgrains, allocated by the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana.

Days after the SAD launched a tirade against Congress government in Punjab for not distributing foodgrains sent by the Centre, the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Patil Danve, praised the state for lifting the foodgrains entirely.

A government statement said the Punjab government has lifted the entire quantity of foodgrains, allocated by the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana.

The statement quoted Danve as saying, “I congratulate the Punjab Government for all the steps undertaken by them to ensure that no citizen of the state is deprived of his basic right to food. While it is commendable that the Punjab Government has lifted the entire allocated food grains under the Central government schemes, I urge the state agencies to equally focus on the distribution of the same.”

I want to assure the Punjab government that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to extending all the possible help to all the state governments under the current pandemic situation, MoS Danve said.

