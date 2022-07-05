Punjab: Life imprisonment for three in 2016 kidnap and murder of 14-year-old boy in Kapurthala

The sessions court of Kapurthala on Monday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old boy, Jaskirat Singh aka Jassi.

District and Session Judge Kapurthala Amarinder Singh Grewal also imposed fines amounting to over Rs 3 lakh on each of the convicts — Parvinder Singh Shelly (24), who is a cousin of the victim, and Rajinder Singh (25) and Arshdeep Singh (25) — who are currently lodged in the Kapurthala jail.

According to the police report filed in the court, the convicts had appeared in class 12 exams when they committed the act. They were inspired by a popular television crime thriller called ‘Crime Patrol’, the police said in the report.

The family of the victim said they finally got justice. Jassi’s father Narinderjit Singh said that though he could not get his son back, justice in such cases acts as a big deterrent for people who resort to such heinous crimes. His family members as well as the residents of the area took out a candle march in memory of Jaskirat in Kapurthala on Monday evening.

How the case was solved

Jassi went missing on April 11, 2016, and his body was found in a half-burnt state inside a gunny bag on a road near Goindwal Sahib two days later. Kapurthala residents organised various protests and candlelight marches demanding justice for the victim’s family.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder. The police could not solve the case until they got CCTV camera footage from a private shop.

The visuals showed that Shelly, the mastermind behind the crime, took a lift on Jassi’s scooter when he was on his way to attend a tuition class on the day he went missing. Shelly, who feigned sadness and accompanied Jassi’s family while searching for him, was then picked up by the police.

Shelly, the report said, admitted that he took Jassi to a village and his friends followed them in an i20 car. At the village, they got Jassi inside the car and strangled him to death, he confessed. Using a phone they had snatched from a migrant labourer, they even called Jassi’s family demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. The trio had deliberately left behind their phones at their respective homes to avoid being caught based on location tracing, the police said in the report. This idea, they confessed, they had got from the crime series.

On the day of the crime, Shelly wore a new t-shirt and tied a handkerchief on his face so that no one could recognise him, the police report said.

Advocate Rajiv Puri, who was the counsel for the victim’s father, said the convicts would have to serve additional imprisonment ranging from one month to two years if they defaulted on the payment of the fine.