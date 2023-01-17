scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its sixth day

On January 18, Rahul's yatra is scheduled to enter areas in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and after night halt, Rahul would address rally in Pathankot on January 19.

Bharat Jodo yatraOn Monday (January 16), the yatra started from Kala Bakra, near Adampur in Jalandhar district and halted for night at Khudda, near Urmar Tanda.
The Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered sixth day with Congress leader resuming the yatra from Jhingar Khurd, near Urmar Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, Tuesday at around 7 am.

After walking around 14 km in the morning phase, the yatra is scheduled to stop for a break at Ghaunspur village on Urmar-Mukerian road. During the halt and before starting evening leg of the yatra, Rahul will address a press conference.

The evening leg of the yatra would begin from Ghaunspur, culminating at Mukerian at 6:30 pm in evening break.

Follow here |liveBharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates

Rahul and other yatris would spend night opposite Bibi Satwant Kaur Public School, Musahibpur, around 7.5 km from Mukerian on Mukerian-Pathankot road.

In the morning leg of yatra on Monday, four different groups met Rahul. In first group, former fighter pilot of Indian Air Force Rajiv Tyagi walked with Rahul. Both held discussions on MiG 21, other fighter jets and number of other issues. Second group comprised of lawyers and researchers, who primarily talked about issues relating to nomadic communities. They told that “the label of being criminals which was stamped on nomadic communities in British era was still continuing.

Read |On Day 5, Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra focuses on women empowerment

They told Rahul that members of such communities were still considered habitual offenders. During the discussion, the issue of police atrocities on members of such communities was also raised. The group told Rahul that even if there was any marriage in the families of such communities; members, they have to inform the police as the police believed that if they gather in large numbers, they were committing a crime.

Third group that met Rahul comprised of MGNREGA workers who said they wanted the work days under the scheme to be increased along with assured minimum wages. In the fourth group, Arunachal Pradesh Women Commission former chairperson Jarjum Ete walked with Rahul. She talked about Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh and other activities in the State. She also urged to include North-East in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also Read |‘RSS is root and BJP its fruit’: Kanhaiya Kumar blames RSS for BJP attacks on Bharat Jodo Yatra

The eight day Punjab leg of Rahul’s yatra would culminate with a rally in Pathankot on January 19, before it will proceed to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul began yatra in Punjab from Sirhind on January 11 after paying obeisance at historical gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib. The next day, there was only morning leg of the yatra, which started from Doraha and ended at Samrala chowk. There was break on the day of Lohri on January 13. On January 14, the yatra started from Ladhowal in Ludhiana, but had to be discontinued in the morning phase itself after the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died while walking during the yatra. On January 15, it resumed from Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar after Rahul and other Congress leadership attended the cremation of Chaudhary.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 08:50 IST
