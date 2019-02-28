Punjab: Leaves of government doctors cancelled till further orders

Punjab government on Wednesday cancelled leave of all government doctors till further orders and stepped up security on vital installations.

An official of Health Department told The Indian Express that they had issued instructions to all doctors to ensure their presence in view of Kumbh Mela earlier. “In continuation with those orders, we have asked them not to proceed on leave till the situation eases out,” a administrative secretary in the government said.

He added that all government-run hospitals and medical colleges have been asked to be brace up for an eventuality and ensure availability of all medicines and surgical equipments. Also, a direction has been issued for keeping ambulances in perfectly operational condition.

“The hospitals have been asked to buffer their stocks medicines. We have enough central stock available in Mohali, Amritsar and Bathinda hospitals. Since it would be the major hospitals where the victims, in case of any exigency, would be shifted, we have asked them to be fully equipped,” said a top Health Department official.

Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh held a meeting of officials of health, revenue, public health, home, industry and housing departments, and asked them to brace for any situation.

“Though the situation is under control and there is nothing to panic, we are just prepared that we are not caught napping,” said a senior official

The Department of Home has been directed to secure important installations.

“While security at airports, ammunition depots and other defense installations, refineries, important industries, railway stations, bus stations have already been stepped up, the department has also been directed to secure water bodies, important drains, bridges on rivers and canals and dams,” a top functionary in the state government said.

The Public Health Department has been directed to make arrangement of tankers to carry water in case of disruption of water supply. Security of overhead water tanks has also been stepped up, said an official.

Revenue Department officials have been asked to identify places to set up camps in case village residents on the border are to be evacuated and moved to a safer place.