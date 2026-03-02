Iran-Israel conflict: Punjab political leaders urge PM, Jaishankar to evacuate stranded Indians

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dr Ravjot Singh Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of stranded people in affected countries in the wake of Israel-US attack on Iran.
From Punjab, several other political leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal and state Congress chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, respectively, and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “immediately evacuate” stranded Indians.
In his letter to Jaishankar, Ravjot Singh said, “I am writing to you for an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of people from Punjab in view of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which poses a serious and immediate threat to the safety of our people.” Given the critical nature of the situation, immediate coordination is essential to ensure their safety and to make secure arrangements for their evacuation, he added.
In a statement, Speaker Sandhwan expressed serious concern over reports of several Indians facing distress due to the prevailing situation and emphasised that the Government of India must accord top priority to their safe and dignified return.
Sandhwan appealed to the prime minister to personally intervene and direct the ministries concerned and authorities to coordinate swift diplomatic and administrative measures, including arranging special flights for the evacuation of all affected citizens. He stressed that in times of international crisis, prompt action is essential to ensure that no Indian is left without support. The safety, security and dignity of every Indian abroad must remain the foremost responsibility of the central government, he added.
SAD president Badal said he was extremely worried as the countries that are worst affected due to the war have thousands of Punjabis working as labourers to earn their livelihood. “I appeal to PM Modi to take urgent steps to evacuate all Indian citizens from the affected countries. A special air-lift drive in this regard should be initiated immediately upon opening of air routes,” said Badal.
Warring also made an appeal for evacuation of stranded Indians. “There are tens of thousands of Indians, including Punjabis working in different countries across the Middle East. With the entire region having been engulfed in the conflict, I appeal to PM Modi and Dr S Jaishankar Ji to ensure that our people are evacuated at the earliest given opportunity,” he said.
Bathinda MP and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal too urged the EAM to take up the issue of Indians stranded at the Dubai airport with the UAE government to ensure their speedy evacuation. “An educationist couple from Bathinda besides many other Punjabis are stranded in Dubai due to closure of air routes. The Indian Consulate at Dubai should also be directed to offer financial help & make arrangements for the stay of our citizens in Dubai during this period,” said Harsimrat.
Congress MLA and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa expressed concern over the escalating crisis after the Israel-US attack on Iran. “Thousands of Indians, including a large number of Punjabis, are in UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman for work and travel. Their safety must be a national priority. I urge the MEA to immediately activate diplomatic channels, set up emergency helplines, issue real-time advisories & prepare evacuation plans,” Bajwa said.
He also asked the Punjab government to press the Centre and create a dedicated support mechanism for affected families.
