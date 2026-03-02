Iran-Israel conflict: Punjab political leaders urge PM, Jaishankar to evacuate stranded Indians

black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai. (File Photo)

Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dr Ravjot Singh Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of stranded people in affected countries in the wake of Israel-US attack on Iran.

From Punjab, several other political leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal and state Congress chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, respectively, and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “immediately evacuate” stranded Indians.

In his letter to Jaishankar, Ravjot Singh said, “I am writing to you for an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of people from Punjab in view of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which poses a serious and immediate threat to the safety of our people.” Given the critical nature of the situation, immediate coordination is essential to ensure their safety and to make secure arrangements for their evacuation, he added.