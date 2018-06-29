Punjab: Leader of Opposition by side, girl names DSP who ‘pushed her into drugs’

At the press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday. (Express photo) At the press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday. (Express photo)

One of the two women who had alleged they were pushed into drugs by certain officers of the Punjab Police, including a DSP, appeared before the media Thursday along with Leader of Opposition (LOP) Sukhpal Khaira and Ludhiana MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and said she was initiated into by DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon, leading to his suspension hours later.

At the press conference, Khaira demanded that DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta step down to allow free and fair investigation into the police force from top to bottom by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He also urged the HC to take cognizance of the girl’s statement.

The Ludhiana-based woman had taken treatment at the first drug de-addiction centre for women in Punjab which was formally opened in Kapurthala on Tuesday by the state’s Health and Family welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra. She told media that while she was studying in Ludhiana, she met another woman who introduced her to a youth named Aman, who claimed to be son of a former MLA. Aman allegedly forcibly took her to Golden Temple and then to the official residence of DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon in Tarn Taran. There, after she had her meal, the DSP’s cook allegedly gave her a dose of heroin. She took it for 15 days and got addicted to drugs, she said. After she would lose control over her senses, she was physically exploited by some youth, she alleged. The DSP also tried to exploit her physically and asked her to bring more girls who he could sell heroin to.

“I even got pregnant but aborted it,” she said. “I took treatment at various places but to no avail. Then, I took treatment from the Kapurthala centre.” Dhillon, who is currently posted as DSP Ferozepur City, could not be contacted as his phone was switched off. The second girl, who had made allegations against an SHO, was not at the press conference today.

Khaira said that after the girl’s revelations, CM Captain Amarinder Singh should have no doubt about the involvement of police in drug business. Demanding exemplary punishment against both these police officers, he said the interim report of the SIT headed by DGP S Chattopadhyay, which has been submitted in the High Court, sounded even more relevant after the girl’s revelations and demanded a deeper probe.

Earlier in the day, Khaira also visited the de-addiction centre in Kapurthala, but he said it was locked. On Tuesday, seven girls, who had taken treatment at the centre, were invited there when it was formally inaugurated by the health minister. Two of these girls had told media that two Punjab Police officers had made them drug addict by supplying heroin to them. Meanwhile, acting on a directive from the CM, the Punjab Police has suspended Ferozepore DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon, who has been accused by a Ludhiana girl of pushing her into drugs abuse. A probe by a senior woman IPS officer has also been ordered into the allegations, a government statement said. The CM has asked DGP Suresh Arora to ensure a proper inquiry into the matter and stern action against the DSP if found guilty.

Anita Punj, director of PPA Pillar, has been directed to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegation and submit the report within a week, said a state government statement. Amarinder said the government would get the role of a police personnel probed after allegations by his aide and ex-minister Rana Gurjit Singh that during his visit to a women rehabilitation centre in Kapurthala, he learnt that a DSP was pushing a girl into drugs. “We will get the matter probed,” said the CM.

