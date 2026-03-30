Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt’s son ends life in Bathinda, blames Chandigarh-based builder in video

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A lawyer allegedly died by suicide in Punjab’s Bathinda Sunday night after posting a video on his Facebook page in which he blamed a Chandigarh-based builder and his two sons for his financial distress.
The deceased, identified as Davinder Natt, was the son of the late Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt.
The police said the incident took place at his residence in Ganpati Enclave, Bathinda.
Confirming Davinder’s death, Narinder Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, told reporters they received information about the suicide on Sunday night. Singh said they also recovered a suicide note from the house.
“Further action will be taken based on the statement of the deceased’s mother, the video and the suicide note. He has named a builder and his sons in the video,” the officer said.
In the 8.45-minute video, Davinder alleged that the builder, along with his two sons — originally from Natt village in Bathinda and now residing in Sectors 9 and 5 of Chandigarh — defrauded him of around Rs 5.5 crore and failed to return the money. He further claimed that he had invested an additional Rs 6–7 crore through some acquaintances, which was also not returned.
“Where should I go? I have no option left but to end my life,” he said in the video.
He described the recording as his “first and last video” and appealed to those who had been helped by his father or family to support his family and help secure justice.
Davinder also mentioned outstanding liabilities, including a loan of around Rs 80 lakh from a state-owned bank and an additional loan of Rs 10–20 lakh from various people.
He said he approached Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi for help, and both had spoken to the builder, but his money was still not returned. He also appealed to the legal fraternity to assist his family in recovering the money and ensuring justice.
Davinder belonged to the Natt village in Bathinda. His father, Sukhraj Singh Natt, had unsuccessfully contested three Vidhan Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and has since passed away.
Davinder is survived by his mother and two sisters.
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