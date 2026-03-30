Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt’s son ends life in Bathinda, blames Chandigarh-based builder in video

Bathinda lawyer Davinder Natt died by suicide on Sunday, leaving a Facebook video blaming a Chandigarh-based builder and his sons for his financial distress.

A lawyer allegedly died by suicide in Punjab’s Bathinda Sunday night after posting a video on his Facebook page in which he blamed a Chandigarh-based builder and his two sons for his financial distress.

The deceased, identified as Davinder Natt, was the son of the late Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt.

The police said the incident took place at his residence in Ganpati Enclave, Bathinda.

Confirming Davinder’s death, Narinder Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, told reporters they received information about the suicide on Sunday night. Singh said they also recovered a suicide note from the house.

“Further action will be taken based on the statement of the deceased’s mother, the video and the suicide note. He has named a builder and his sons in the video,” the officer said.