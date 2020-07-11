Punjab: Law university students get High Court relief

The students had been asked to deposit the fee by July 10 or face a fine starting from Rs 1,000. (Representational) The students had been asked to deposit the fee by July 10 or face a fine starting from Rs 1,000. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Punjab government and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law on a petition challenging the varsity’s decision not to reduce or waive the fee for upcoming semester. Meanwhile, as per the order, the university will not charge any late fee from the students failing to pay the fee by the last date.

The order was passed by a single bench in a petition filed by certain RGNUL students seeking directions that the university be asked to charge only that amount of fee for the August-December semester in lieu of which expenditure is actually being incurred. The undergraduate law students were represented by Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal during the hearing. The case is now listed for hearing on July 17.

During the hearing, it was submitted that 50 per cent of the total fee is being charged towards amenities, campus development, moot court, examination and library fee. Plus, hostel fee is also being charged despite students not residing there since March. The tuition fee being charged from the students is Rs 55,000 and other charges amount to Rs 41,000.

The petitioners argued that RGNUL receives a huge grant from the Punjab government and has even exempted the rent for shops, canteen, mess and quarters to the tune of 25 per cent from March, but continues to force the students to pay the full fee. The students also alleged that the university hardly held any regular online classes and argued that instead of adjusting the balance semester fee of the previous session, it is demanding a full advance payment of fee for upcoming semester.

Students can enter Punjab to appear for exams, go back same day without having to quarantine: Govt

Chandigarh: Days after the Punjab government barred entry of travelers from other states without registration on the COVA app and mandating quarantine, it clarified on Friday that students appearing for any exams, interviews in the state would not have to quarantine. They can e-register and if asymptomatic, and can leave immediately after the exam.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s media adviser tweeted: “Students wanting to come to Punjab for SSB or any other exam are not required to go into quarantine. They can simply e-register & if asymptomatic can leave immediately after the exam. Also please visit cova.punjab.gov.in/FAQs to clarify your doubts on any such issues.”

He was responding to a tweet by Harshit Singh that said: “Dear @narendramodi @capt_amarinder sir I have qualified UPSC CDSE 2 2019 examination. My SSB interview date is scheduled on July 31 at Kapurthala Punjab Centre. But state policy says 14 days’ quarantine is must. I am from Gonda, UP. I am not that privileged to afford 14 days’ self quarantine.”

Later, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan tweeted: “It is again clarified, that those who are travelling to Punjab for taking exams such as SSB, simply have to e-register themselves and can return after the exam if asymptomatic. Please refer to the FAQs at cova.punjab.gov.in/FAQs.”

