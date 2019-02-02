Punjab law preventing school admissions under EWS quota says plea, HC issues notice

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday issued notices to the Punjab government on a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Som Prakash seeking quashing of rules framed under Right to Education Act, 2009 which he has said were preventing the students belonging to economically weaker sections from seeking admission under the 25 per cent quota in private schools.

A division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli, while adjourning the matter to April 2, gave the state government three weeks to file a response. The notice has been issued to the government through chief secretary and its education secretary. Prakash is the sitting MLA from Phagwara constituency and is represented by advocate Hari Chand Arora in the case.

Seeking quashing of provisions of Rule 7 (4) of the Punjab Right to Education Rules, 2011, Prakash, in his public interest litigation (PIL), has argued that the provisions envisage that children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups can be given admission in Class I in private unaided schools, “if they are unable to get admission in a government school or a private aided school.”

“The aforesaid provisions are violative of the provisions contained in section 12 (1) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, which mandates all private unaided schools to give admission to children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, at least to 25 per cent of total seats in the said class. The rules of Punjab government thus, totally frustrate the object of the Act, and favour the managements of private unaided schools,” the plea reads.

Prakash in the plea further said that he had written to former education minister Daljeet Singh Cheema over the issue and was informed that since “there was a primary school within every one kilometer, and an upper primary school within a distance of every 3 kilometres, therefore, there could not be any case of a child from eligible categories getting admission against 25 per cent quota in any private unaided school in Punjab”.

“The petitioner asked the question in this regard to education minister Aruna Chaudhary during Assembly session, and was given the same answer, and same explanation by the minister for nil admission of children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools ever since 2009, when the aforesaid legislation came into force,” the court has been informed.