Punjab to launch Rs 1,500 monthly aid scheme for women today, benefit to be transferred from July 1

Punjab will begin registering women beneficiaries for its proposed monthly financial assistance scheme from Tuesday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set to launch the exercise from Jalandhar.

The scheme, named Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana, is expected to be rolled out from July 1, when eligible women will start receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 through direct bank transfer.

An AAP spokesman said on Tuesday that the registration process will initially be carried out on a pilot basis in nine Assembly constituencies from April 15 — Adampur, Malout, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dirba, Sunam, Moga, Kotkapura, Batala, and Patiala Rural. The exercise will be extended to the remaining 108 constituencies from May 15, he added.