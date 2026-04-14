Punjab to launch Rs 1,500 monthly aid scheme for women today, benefit to be transferred from July 1

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to launch the registration process for Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana from Jalandhar.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhApr 14, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to launch the registration process for Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana from Jalandhar.Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch the registration process for Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana from Jalandhar on Tuesday.
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Punjab will begin registering women beneficiaries for its proposed monthly financial assistance scheme from Tuesday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set to launch the exercise from Jalandhar.

The scheme, named Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana, is expected to be rolled out from July 1, when eligible women will start receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 through direct bank transfer.

An AAP spokesman said on Tuesday that the registration process will initially be carried out on a pilot basis in nine Assembly constituencies from April 15 — Adampur, Malout, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dirba, Sunam, Moga, Kotkapura, Batala, and Patiala Rural. The exercise will be extended to the remaining 108 constituencies from May 15, he added.

Applicants will be required to submit a Punjab Aadhaar card, voter identity card, and bank passbook at the time of registration. The documents will be used to verify eligibility and facilitate direct benefit transfer into beneficiaries’ accounts.

The scheme is a delivery of the Aam Aadmi Party’s 2022 Assembly poll promise of providing financial assistance to women. While the party had then spoken of a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years, the government has since indicated that the final contours, including beneficiary criteria and the exact amount within the Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 range, will be notified as the rollout progresses.

He said preparatory work for the scheme has been underway for months, including the creation of a beneficiary database and coordination with banks. The phased registration, he said, is intended to test systems on a smaller scale before a statewide rollout.

Punjab is not the only state to come out with a financial assistance scheme for women. Neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have also announced it. States such as Delhi and West Bengal have also implemented similar programmes in recent years, claiming financial assistance to household welfare and women’s economic participation.

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The scheme is likely to burden the state exchequer by an annual expenditure of over Rs 10,000 crore. Punjab has one of the highest debt-to-GSDP ratios among states, and questions have been raised in policy circles about the fiscal space available for recurring welfare payouts.

Government functionaries, however, maintain that the phased rollout will help with better implementation. The database thus collected would help determine the eventual number of beneficiaries.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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