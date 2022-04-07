Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi art exhibition winners declared

Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi has announced the names of the Akademi Award winners for its Annual Art Exhibition 2022.

The two-person jury consisting of internationally acclaimed artists Veer Munshi and Atul Bhalla, from Delhi, recommended the names for this year’s exhibition.

The Akademi received a total of 351 artworks from all over Punjab in both professional and student categories.

Out of 194 artworks in the professional category 39 were selected and out of 157 artworks in the students’ category, 42 artworks were selected for the exhibition.

In the professional section three awards of Rs 50,000 each will be given to Gurjeet Singh for the untitled soft sculpture; Rahul Dhiman for the mix-media work, ‘Travelling Chapters’ and Sonam Jain for the terracotta installation, ‘Blind Witness’.

The student’s section five awards of Rs 25,000 each will be given to Jashandeep Kaur for the installation ‘The Layers’; Neeraj for the metal sculpture ‘Okhli Mein Sar Dena’; Piyush Gupta for the mix-media work ‘Memories’; Suyash Choyal for the painting ‘Gems’ and Sakshi Sharma for the untitled mix-media work.

Artists were requested to submit entries in the disciplines of painting, sculpture, graphics/printmaking, photography, drawing, mixed-media, installation, video installations, and other related disciplines.

Along with these selected artworks, the Akademi will invite senior and established artists of the region to send their artworks so that the Annual Art Exhibition becomes truly representative of the art created in the region in recent years.