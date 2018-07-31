Punjab: Lack of English-speaking skills pose hurdle for hundreds of aspirants at International Job Fair

Aspirants at the job fair at Govt College in Mohali on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Aspirants at the job fair at Govt College in Mohali on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Difficulty in speaking English fluently and misinformation by authorities left hundreds of job aspirants disappointed at the International Job Fair at Government College, Phase VI, in Mohali on Monday.

Harshdeep Singh, a resident of Ghruan village and an Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) candidate, said that after coming to know about the job fair, he called up the concerned officials who asked him to appear for the interview following which he came on Monday. He alleged that when he along with his friends turned up, they were told that there would be no interviews for the ANM course.

“It was all an eyewash. When I was told that the ANM candidates were not eligible for interview, I tried to meet Technical Education minister Charanjeet Singh Channi. So, I went to the room where he was sitting but I was stopped by his security. When I told the security about my purpose, I was asked to remain shut by one of the men outside the room,” Harshdeep said.

Arshdeep Kaur, a Kharar resident, said that when she went for the interview after completing all formalities, she was asked to show her experience certificate. When she said she did not have that, she was rejected. She was appearing for a job in the beauty and wellness category. “My friend Parwinder Kaur and I came for the interview. We both work in a private academy as teachers in Kharar. We wanted a good job. When we came here, they asked for experience certificates. I was not carrying it. They also told us that many companies have come from other countries like UAE but it was all chaos,” she said.

Mandeep Singh, a manager of a hotel who came from Mandi Gobindgarh, said when he appeared for the interview, he was told to submit his experience certificate. But when he expressed his inability to do so, he was rejected. “If I ask my present employer for my experience certificate, they would doubt me and also expel me. First, these people should select us on the basis of our performance. Then they should call us and tell us whether we were selected or not. Other formalities could be done after that. This was a total eyewash,” he Mandeep added.

Meanwhile, speaking fluent English was one of the major reasons that many candidates failed to get jobs. The interviewers said many candidates with good educational qualifications appeared for interviews but when they were asked to speak English, they failed.

“I think first there should be focus on improving the communication skills of these candidates. There were hundreds of candidates with masters degrees but when they were asked to give their introduction in English, they failed to do so,” said an interviewer who wished not to be named.

Channi, however, hailed the job fair as a big success and said that foreign companies from Ireland, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain came to the job fair. Next year, the fair will be held in Kharar, he added.

