Punjab: Kinnow orchards getting damaged due to pollutants in canal water, says AAP MP

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is also a member of the monitoring committee of NGT, visited Abohar villages recently to take stock of the drying kinnow orchards. Seechewal, who was accompanied by NGT monitoring committee member Babu Ram, said, “We visited Burj Mahar, Dewankheda, Dharangwala and a few other villages. Apart from the kinnow orchards, I also met many cancer patients.”

He said that water in the canals, which are the major source of irrigation and drinking purposes, comes from Harike Headworks in Ferozepur. “Industrial waste gets mixed with Sutlej water, which is further supplied to canals. This chemical-laden water is used for irrigation and over the years it has damaged the kinnow orchards, which have now started drying,” he said, adding that there are many people in these villages who have lost family members due to cancer.

This comes at a time when AAP CM Bhagwant Mann is batting for a textile park near Mattewara forest. While environment activists have said that an industrial plant in such a sensitive ecosystem will harm the flora and fauna of the area and affluents will be released into the Satlej, Mann said that that all green norms will be followed.

In Burj Mahar village of Abohar, Seechewal also met one Gurmail Singh whose seven family members died of cancer over the years. Kuldeep Singh Brar, a villager, said, “Over the years, 30 villagers died of cancer in this village. Ground water is saline here and canal water has industrial pollutants. This same water is supplied to residents by the water works department. Even though the department follows filteration process, the heavy metals can’t be filtered.”

In Dewankheda village, farmer Ajay Wadhwa, who has been doing kinnow farming since 1998, said that 10 acres of his orchards had been damaged.

Seechewal said, “We will prepare a report of these villages and necessary steps will be taken. Pollution levels need to be controlled. Soil and water samples of the area will be taken to find out the type of pollutant.”