‘Upar wala sab dekh raha ha’: Punjab Kings look ahead with renewed resolve

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Written by Dhruv Noatay
Punjab Kings on Friday unveiled their sponsors for the upcoming season, holding a press conference with brand partner CP Plus, an end-to-end security solutions provider, while signalling a renewed sense of purpose ahead of the campaign.
The team’s messaging this year centres around the slogan “Upar wala sab dekh raha hai”, which, team representatives said, goes beyond a play on words to reflect the collective accountability of players, management and fans alike.
Coming off a narrow miss last season, where the Kings fell short by just six runs, the franchise is entering the new edition with greater optimism and vigour. While retaining the core of last year’s squad, the team made a few strategic additions at the auction to strengthen batting depth and diversify bowling options, aiming to be adaptable across conditions and match situations.
Speaking on the occasion, captain Shreyas Iyer said the team was not dwelling on past setbacks. “We have an entire season ahead of us and, like every other team, we will start from zero,” he said, underlining a forward-looking approach that resonated with the squad’s overall mindset.
Echoing similar views, pacer Arshdeep Singh said the team does not subscribe to a “superstar culture”, instead prioritising collective performance. Reflecting on handling high-pressure situations, he said he relies on his training routines to stay composed. “In those moments, I go back mentally to the hours spent on the training ground. It helps block out the noise and focus on execution,” he said, adding that such an approach allows him to better assess match situations and make informed decisions.
Punjab Kings chief commercial officer Saurabh Arora reiterated that the team’s objective this season is straightforward. “Bas jeetna hai,” he said, referring to the franchise’s campaign tagline.
On team dynamics, Iyer said the immediate focus is on building camaraderie as players assemble for the season. He noted that bonding off the field plays a key role, with players spending time together informally, including over video games such as FIFA. Creating a comfortable and private environment, he added, helps players open up and build stronger connections.
To that end, the franchise also unveiled a redesigned team room aimed at offering players greater privacy away from the spotlight.
Responding to queries on playing at the home ground, team members acknowledged that expectations remain high, particularly given the lack of a strong track record. However, they said the consistent support from fans continues to serve as a major source of motivation, pushing the squad to raise its performance levels.
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