‘Upar wala sab dekh raha ha’: Punjab Kings look ahead with renewed resolve

Written by Dhruv Noatay

Punjab Kings on Friday unveiled their sponsors for the upcoming season, holding a press conference with brand partner CP Plus, an end-to-end security solutions provider, while signalling a renewed sense of purpose ahead of the campaign.

The team’s messaging this year centres around the slogan “Upar wala sab dekh raha hai”, which, team representatives said, goes beyond a play on words to reflect the collective accountability of players, management and fans alike.

Coming off a narrow miss last season, where the Kings fell short by just six runs, the franchise is entering the new edition with greater optimism and vigour. While retaining the core of last year’s squad, the team made a few strategic additions at the auction to strengthen batting depth and diversify bowling options, aiming to be adaptable across conditions and match situations.