Punjab: Kingpins in Dubai buying websites, domain names for betting

All accused arrested by police so far were produced in the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Joshica Sood and sent to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

THE KINGPINS of a gambling racket busted by Punjab Police’s Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) last Sunday, are still in Dubai purchasing new websites for betting.

Sources in the police told The Indian Express that two kingpins — identified as Sarju and Tinku — were in Dubai to purchase domain names and websites for running their illegal business.

According to the FIR registered at Banur, the complainant in the case, SP Jaskeerat Singh Ahir, had stated that he received information about online gambling going on at New Life marriage palace in Mohali, following which he and his team conducted a raid there last Sunday and found the accused — identified as Pitambhar, Avinash Pasija alias Masa, Deepak, Pankaj Dua, Jai Kumar, Anil Kumar alias Latu, Rinku Mehta, Paramjeet Singh — running the racket.

Anil Kumar Latu, Masa, Rinku Mehta, Pankaj Dua were among the main culprits. “The accused used to invite their customers to play online games using different websites,” sources said.

The accused were also betting on many sports events and were allegedly in touch with some gangsters.

“One person had told us that the accused had threatened him in the name of some notorious criminals after he could not pay the money on losing,” OCCU’s SP Jaskeerat Singh Ahir told The Indian Express.