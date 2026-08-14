Man assaults woman outside Punjab temple; FIR filed after video goes viral

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A video showing a man allegedly assaulting a woman beggar outside a temple in Punjab’s Kapurthala has triggered outrage on social media, prompting the police to take suo motu cognisance of the incident, register a First Information Report (FIR), and search for the accused.
The incident occurred outside the famous Mata Shri Bhadrakali temple on August 12. The footage purportedly shows the man repeatedly hitting a woman seated outside the temple with his slipper and kicking her even as devotees and passers‑by intervene.
The police identified the accused as Vikas Sharma, a resident of Sheikhpur who reportedly runs a shop opposite the temple.
According to preliminary information, the incident was allegedly triggered by a dispute involving Sharma’s motorcycle parked outside the temple. Sources said some children with the woman allegedly tampered with the motorcycle while playing. This angered Sharma, who allegedly assaulted her.
Sheetal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sub-Division, Kapurthala, said the police identified Sharma on the basis of preliminary investigation and the viral video footage. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him.
The woman did not approach the police and file a complaint, but the viral video drew strong reactions, prompting police action. The state Women’s Commission and the Human Rights Core Committee also demanded strict legal action against those responsible.
The police said further action will be taken in accordance with the law.
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