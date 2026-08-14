Man assaults woman outside Punjab temple; FIR filed after video goes viral

The Kapurthala police identified the accused as Vikas Sharma, a resident of Sheikhpur who reportedly runs a shop opposite the Mata Shri Bhadrakali temple. (Photo: Screengrab from the video)

A video showing a man allegedly assaulting a woman beggar outside a temple in Punjab’s Kapurthala has triggered outrage on social media, prompting the police to take suo motu cognisance of the incident, register a First Information Report (FIR), and search for the accused.

The incident occurred outside the famous Mata Shri Bhadrakali temple on August 12. The footage purportedly shows the man repeatedly hitting a woman seated outside the temple with his slipper and kicking her even as devotees and passers‑by intervene.

The police identified the accused as Vikas Sharma, a resident of Sheikhpur who reportedly runs a shop opposite the temple.