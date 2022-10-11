scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Punjab: Kapurthala farmers engaged in stubble burning to lose government welfare benefits

Deputy Commissioner of Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal said that such persons would also not be eligible for passport verification and arms licence.

The crop residue management machinery distribution scheme has been going on in Punjab for the past four years and every year the authorities distribute the machines as part of the scheme.

To rein in the issue of paddy stubble burning effectively in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, Deputy Commissioner of the district Vishesh Sarangal Tuesday said that those responsible for the act would be out of the bracket of any government welfare scheme. Moreover, such persons would not be eligible for passport verification and arms licence, he said.

Sarangal said that the district has 1.18 lakh acres of land under paddy which would produce 7 lakh tonnes of residue. The Punjab government has provided 4,100 machines to farmers, panchayats, and cooperative societies to manage the stubble and distributed 651 machines during the current season, he added.

The crop residue management machinery distribution scheme has been going on in Punjab for the past four years and every year the authorities distribute the machines as part of the scheme.

He said that stubble burning not only causes air pollution but is also detrimental to soil health. The deputy commissioner also ordered the 208 nodal officers and 39 cluster officers to remain alert and keep a hawk-eye on the fire incidents, besides ensuring the submission of a report within 24 hours of the fire incident after visiting the site.

A few days ago, the deputy commissioner issued a show-cause notice to two senior officers for submitting a wrong report on stubble burning.

He also asked the officers to pay special attention to the 157 hotspots identified for stubble burning as 75 per cent stubble burning incidents were reported in these villages during the last season.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 03:45:05 pm
