Punjab: Kabaddi player Gurlal Ghanaur joins AAP

Kabaddi player Gurlal Ghanaur, who had been serving as an assistant sub inspector in Punjab Police, Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the next year’s state ssembly election.

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema and co-incharge of Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha formally inducted Ghanaur and his associates into the party.

Mann said that due to the anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Centre and Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab, sportspersons, lawyers, journalists and social activists from all walks of life are joining the AAP.

He said Ghanaur has resigned from the post of ASI of Punjab Police to serve the people.

Chadha said Ghanaur was inspired by the Kejriwal model of governance in Delhi. He has participated in several kabaddi world cups and Asian championships, the AAP leader said. Chadha said Ghanaur would outdo his opponents in the field of politics just like he did in the kabaddi tournaments.

Ghanaur said there was a need for political change in Punjab as the state government’s policies don’t favour the athletes. He said that a cash prize of up to Rs 3 lakh is given by the Haryana government to athletes representing the state, but Punjab government pays a meager amount.

Replying to a query, Mann said that the AAP will oppose the power amendment bill in the parliament and on the streets.