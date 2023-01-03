Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines

A kabaddi coach from Moga of Punjab was shot dead in Manila, the capital city of Philippines.

A pall of gloom descended over Pakharwad village of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division of Moga district Tuesday after the news reached the family that Gurpreet Singh Gindru (43) was shot dead in Manila.

Village residents said that Gurpreet had gone to Philippines around four years back to earn his livelihood. Apart from running a business, he also used to give kabaddi coaching to youths at Manila. He was allegedly shot dead at his home after he had returned from work.

Villagers demanded that government should bring his mortal remains back home for cremation.

Earlier on 14 March 2022, UK-based international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Nangal Ambian was shot dead at Mallian Khurd of Jalandhar where he was participating in a tournament. Nine accused were arrested in the case.