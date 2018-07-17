Punjab: Jolted by drug-related deaths, more show up at rehab centres to seek help

At an OOAT centre in Patti, Tarn Taran. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) At an OOAT centre in Patti, Tarn Taran. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

FOR THE past two weeks, every morning, a packed bus arrives at the drug rehabilitation centre at Bhagupur village near Patti town in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. They form a queue to enter the health facility. Inside, they will be given a dose of Buprenorphine- an opioid substitute, which is combined with another drug called Naloxone, and is being administrated under the government’s health plan against drug addiction and named as Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT).

Till recently, at Bhagupur centre, the registrations were less then 100 a day. But after the recent spate of suspected overdose deaths across the state, say doctors, they are witnessing a new rush for treatment. At present each day close to 150 new patients are registered. But people are arriving at the centre in buses, ambulances, and even tractor trolleys.

At this drug rehabilitation centre, also an OOAT clinic, the first bus arrives everyday from nearby Pahuwind village in Patti around 9 am. “Recently, senior police officers visited our village and said our village is among those that have a large number of people using drugs. The villagers didn’t like this, because it is the birthplace of our guru Baba Deep Singh Ji. We then decided to weed out the drug problem from our village,” says Sukhraj Singh, an agriculturist, and associated with a local religious committee at Pahuwind village, which is now transporting people to the clinic. “Everyday, we bring addicts to this clinic.. We will not stop it until they are completely fine.”

Other than religious groups, the health and other government departments, volunteers, as well as the Guardians of Governance (GoG), the ex-servicemen who have been employed by the government to ensure government schemes are being implemented, are helping in mobilising the addicts towards the OOAT clinics. The number of registration in clinics across state has seen a sharp spike.

Bhagupur centre was among the three OOAT clinics started in October last year across the state. Currently, 81 such centres are functional. The patients are registered with their Aadhar numbers, or their mobile numbers. “I have been addicted to Tramadol (opioid substitute) for many years. I am coming here for the first time, because I am not able to get Tramadol tablets easily nowadays. I used to buy it from chemists. They usually asked for a prescription, but you could get it if you a pay a few more rupees. Now I am finding it tough to find sellers. Without it I can’t sleep during night,” says Rana Singh, from Gharyala village in Tarn Taran, on a recent weekday.

Rana Singh said he came voluntarily. There were announcements from his village gurdwara and that those addicted to drugs should seek treatment. But many of the people queuing up had been forced by their families to come to Bhagupur for treatment. One youth who did not give his name said his family had panicked after seeing reports of suspected deaths due to drugs in the newspapers and they had made him come here. His sister was standing in the queue with him.

“The number has almost doubled since last month,” says Dr Jaspreet Singh, Medical officer, Government Rehabilitation Centre and OOAT Clinic Bhagupur. “We are getting a big help from the civil society. Religious committees, government departments, DAPO officers are helping to bring people to the health facilities. Everyone is contributing and coming forward to end the drug problem.”

At Singh’s centre, one religious group has even started a community kitchen for the addicts who visit in the morning. The atmosphere is almost festive. There was another group of patients from Goindwal village where some residents had recently formed an anti-drug group called the Humanity club. They had come in two buses to the Bhagupur centre.

“We formed the group just 10 days ago,” says 35-year-old Gurjnder Randhawa, a businessman, who heads the club. He said they are taking help of local religious group in the village, which are providing them transport for ferrying drug dependent persons.

“The villagers are even guarding the main entrances of the village, so that the drug suppliers don’t enter into our village. When the supply chain of drugs was broken in our village, the addicts started approaching us for the medical assistance. Everyday, we are now bringing more than 50 people here,” said Randhawa

It is not this centre alone. The latest statistics provided by the Punjab health department about the 81 OOAT clinic in Punjab reveal that more than 14,000 patients registered in the programme since its launch in October last year. But, more than 5,000 new patients registered in the last week of June and till July 15. According to health records, the jump in the number of registrations started from May. That month, there were 1,301 new registrations which further increased to 2113 in June. From July 1-15, the number was 5,077, as per the health records.

Around 140 km away from the border towns of Fazilka and Abohar, the patient inflow has also increased. “Over the past two weeks, there is an increase in the number of patient registrations, both in OOAT and admissions. We are even seeing police officers bringing patients to the hospital for treatment,” Dr Mahesh Kumar, in-charge psychiatrist at Abohar drug de-addiction centre.

The situation is the same at Bhatinda district hospital. “Even families are bringing the patients and wants us to admitted their kin in the drug rehab centres. After an increase in OOAT clinics, we have asked for additional stock of medicines,” said a doctor at the hospital. More patients means pressure on the staff. Doctors say the workload has increased and they are now waiting for additional staff.

A senior Punjab health department official told The Indian Express that they had asked civil surgeons to fill the required vacancies in the OOAT clinics. “We have also given a fresh order of five lakh buprenorphine tablets. There is already a sufficient quantity of drugs in stock,” he said.

