Punjab: Jio launches 5G services in tricity

Reliance Jio announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across the tricity including Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi on Wednesday.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in the tricity.

Jio users in the tricity will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting Wednesday.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout 5G in these cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology.

“These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

“We are grateful to the Chandigarh Administration, State Governments of Punjab and Haryana for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region”, he added.