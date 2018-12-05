Punjab: Jagir Kaur’s supporters throng to Begowal Dera

As High Court acquitted Bibi Jagir Kaur in the case of abduction, illegal confinement and forced abortion of her daughter Harpreet Kaur, her supporters made a beeline for her residence — Dera Sant Prem Singh Murarewale — in Begowal, the Akali leader’s native village.

Bibi, who was there Tuesday morning, left for the Golden Temple after getting the news of her acquittal. Her supporters even burst crackers in her absence at the Dera, reports said.

“We have come to the Dera to thank Sant Murarewale after Bibi was declared innocent in the case,” said a visitor to the Dera, Joginder Singh.

“There was no proof against her that’s why she has been released by court,” said another supporter.

Another Dera follower said, “She is a religious woman running the Dera of her father-in-law, Sant Murarewale, a revered saint of the area, and she could not have committed anything wrong.”

But there were many who questioned why Harpreet’s body was cremated in huff without getting done her postmortem done.

“Siwa thanda bhi nahin hoya cee te phul chug ke nadi vich baha te see (Her pyre was still hot, when they collected the ashes and immersed them in the river),” claimed a Begowal resident.

Another resident said that Bibi was always against her daughter’s relationship with Kamaljeet, a boy from a poor family. “It is strange that Harpreet was killed and now after 18 years, they have found that no one killed her ,” said another villager.