scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Punjab issues notification for regularising services of 8,736 contract teachers

The delegation thanked Mann for accepting their long-pending demand. Mann handed over the notification of regularising the services to the delegation and said these teachers have been working for long on contractual posts only, adding that some of them have been discharging their duties for the last 14 years.

Mohali Dussehra, Mohali Dussehra celebrations, Mohali Dussehra Fair, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsCM Bhagwant Mann. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said a notification for regularisation of the services of 8,736 contractual teachers has been issued. The announcement came after a five-member delegation of teachers met Mann.

The delegation thanked Mann for accepting their long-pending demand. Mann handed over the notification of regularising the services to the delegation and said these teachers have been working for long on contractual posts only, adding that some of them have been discharging their duties for the last 14 years.

Mann said for a bright future of students, the livelihood of teachers must be secured. Keeping in view this fact only, his government decided to regularise services of these teachers, said Mann.

The Punjab Cabinet had last month given a nod to a policy framed for regularising the services of contractual, ad hoc, daily wage and temporary teachers who have completed 10 years of service.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
There are no poor people, only people in poor placesPremium
There are no poor people, only people in poor places
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...Premium
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...

It decided to regularise the services of around 9,000 teachers by placing them in a special cadre. According to the policy, the beneficiary employees will continue in service till 58 years of age.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Chandigarh, state School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the AAP had promised to regularise the jobs of contractual employees within six months of formation of the government, but the Mann government fulfilled its promise in five-and-a-half months.

He said a ‘policy for welfare of ad hoc, contractual, temporary teachers (nation builder) and other employees in the school education department’ has been notified in record time.’

Advertisement

“This step is evidence of the dedication of the AAP government towards uplifting Punjab,” he added.

Attacking the previous governments, Bains said that they recruited the teachers on contracts and exploited them for a long by doling out peanuts in the name of wages.

“Our party leaders, including Bhagwant Singh Mann and national convener Arvind Kejriwal, had participated in several ‘dharnas’ to resolve demands of these temporary teachers before the Punjab Assembly elections. We had given them a guarantee that these teachers would be regularised on priority basis and I am elated to announce that today, we have fulfilled our another guarantee,” Bains said.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

He said that the previous governments had also announced to regularise these teachers twice, but nothing happened on the ground. “They have been fooling people only for the sake of voters,” said Bains.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 09:19:17 am
Next Story

Kapil Sharma is ‘not worried’ about Zwigato failing at the box-office: ‘I will not lose anything’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement