‘Man who harboured ISI agent is patriot for BJP’: AAP attacks Captain Amarinder Singh

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for awarding ‘patriotism certificate ’ to former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the country’s farmers who are protesting peacefully are termed “terrorists, separatists and Khalistanis” by the BJP while Amarinder who had an “agent of Pakistani agency ISI” as a guest in his house is a patriot for them.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Thursday, Cheema said that the Narendra Modi-led central government was seeing the farmers-labourers and their children, who had lost their lives while protecting the country and making the barren land fertile, as terrorists.

He said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who were aspiring to take over the reins of Punjab, were praising former chief minister and former Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh as a patriot,” forgetting that he kept an ISI agent as a guest, did not fulfill the promises made to the people by taking oath of Gutka Sahib, did not punish the culprits who desecrated Guru Granth Sahib, did not crack down on the culprits and conspirators of Kotkapura firing case and nor did he crack down on major drug-transport smugglers”.

Slamming the Congress party leaders, Cheema said, “What is the stand of the Congress leaders and ministers now on Aroosa Alam’s stay at the residence of Capt Amarinder Singh? Didn’t the Congressmen know at that time that Alam was an agent of ISI? But at that time the Congressmen used to put recommendations to Aroosa Alam to run their mafia rule.”

The AAP leader demanded that action should be taken against Amarinder, then minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, senior Congress leader Kewal Dhillon, former DGP Dinkar Gupta and former Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on charges of harbouring an ISI agent and for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Cheema said that central and state leaders of the Congress party were as much responsible for ruining Punjab and creating mafia rule as Capt Amarinder Singh.

Cheema further demanded from Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter related to Aroosa Alam and take stern action against Capt Amarinder Singh and others. If Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa does not do so, then it is clear that all the Congressmen are a chip off the old block, he added.