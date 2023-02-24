Punjab Investors’ Summit: ‘UK delighted to be a partner country’ says British Deputy High Commissioner

The UK and Japan governments participated in the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit on Thursday. “UK is delighted to be a partner country at the investors’ summit,” said Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh.

Earlier in the day, Rowett, accompanied by colleagues, introduced Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to the British companies and discussed ways to strengthen UK-Punjab co-operation. Later, Rowett also addressed the gathering at the UK and Punjab Country Session.

Besides Caroline Rowett, Lord Diljit Rana, Member of Parliament, House of Lords, United Kingdom; Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Minister of Local Government, Punjab; and JM Balamurugan, Principal Secretary, NRI Affairs, Punjab; also addressed the gathering.

The five UK companies participating in the summit include Genus ABS (Agriculture – Dairy), InQube (Sustainable Agriculture & Food Security), Bikal (Defence),Global Surgery Unit-University of Birmingham (Healthcare and Medical) and Endo Energy Systems UK (Engineering). Bikal signed a memorandum of intent (MoI) with IIT Ropar on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Housing & Urban Development and Information & Public Relations Minister Aman Arora, who was presiding over the ‘Japan- Partner Country’ session said that promoting Ease of Doing Business, creating a suitable employment opportunities, providing access to quality infrastructure and enable greater transparency in governance are the topmost priorities of the Punjab Government.

With more than 100 Japanese business establishments in the state, Arora said that Punjab-based industry has already entered into many successful collaborations with Japanese enterprises manufacturing, technology tie-ups and market assistance, of which prominent companies include Aichi Steels— Steel Arm of Toyota, Yanmar, SML ISUZU, Toppan, Mitsui Co., Gunma Seiko and Koyo.

Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Japan Kunihiko Kawazu said that the event will further strengthen business ties between Punjab and Japan.