Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit begins today to showcase vast investment opportunities in state

The Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 will begin on Friday at Plaksha University in Mohali, bringing together investors, industry leaders and policymakers from India and across the world to explore the vast economic opportunities the state offers.

Cabinet Minister for Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion, Power and Local Government Sanjeev Arora on Thursday said the three-day summit, from March 13 to 15, would feature 89 sessions, making it one of the most extensive investment events ever organised in Punjab. “The Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 will serve as a major platform to showcase Punjab’s vast investment opportunities to investors from India and across the world. With 89 sessions planned, it will be one of the most extensive investment events ever organised in Punjab,” Arora said, addressing a press conference.

The Minister said, “There will be country-focused sessions for the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, along with a dedicated MSME session. Special discussions will also focus on Mohali’s emerging role as an IT hub, Artificial Intelligence and various industrial sectors, along with meetings of sectoral industry committees.”

Arora said, “An industrial exhibition will also be organised during the summit, where products and innovations from Punjab’s industries will be showcased, highlighting the state’s manufacturing strength and entrepreneurial spirit.”

The minister said, “AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal would be the chief guest at the summit, which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will inaugurate at 10:30 am. The inaugural session will begin at 11 am and continue until 1:30 pm. The closing ceremony will take place on March 15.”

The minister further informed, “Delegates and investors from across the globe are arriving to participate in the summit. While some participants from the Middle East could not travel due to flight disruptions, the majority of international investors invited to the summit are expected to attend.”

The minister said the event would highlight Punjab as a land of immense opportunities, particularly after the launch of the new Industrial & Business Development Policy, which received positive response from industrialists across the country. “Industrialists are appreciating the investor-friendly policy framework introduced by the Punjab government. Through this summit, we want industry leaders to interact with each other and understand the enormous potential that Punjab offers for future investments,” Arora said.

The minister further highlighted that Mohali is rapidly emerging as a major IT and innovation hub due to its strong industrial ecosystem and world-class infrastructure.

Reiterating the Punjab government’s approach towards sustainable development, the minister said, “The government is pursuing environment-friendly industrial growth while ensuring protection of natural resources.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s economy, Arora said, “Punjab is steadily emerging as the preferred destination for investors and continues to strengthen its position in Ease of Doing Business rankings.”