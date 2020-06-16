Punjab: Institutional preference for state quota PG medical seats challenged, HC seeks reply

According to the petition, the seats earmarked for general and physically disabled categories have been reserved by way of institutional preference for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. (Representational) According to the petition, the seats earmarked for general and physically disabled categories have been reserved by way of institutional preference for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab health secretary to file an affidavit explaining the percentage of reservation provided under the institutional preference for the postgraduate medical courses in medical institutions of Punjab.

A division bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Sant Parkash in the order said, “Let the concerned Secretary file his/her affidavit explaining the percentage of reservation provided under the institutional preference as also the exclusion of other candidates in violation of settled principles of law”.

The reply has been sought by the division bench in a petition filed against the notification issued by Faridkot’s Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, which is nodal agency for the admission process in Punjab, declaring 100 per cent institutional preference for admissions to the state quota seats of MD/MS/PG diploma courses in the general and physically handicapped category. According to the petition, the seats earmarked for general and physically disabled categories have been reserved by way of institutional preference for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

The petition has been filed by Dr Shubham Mittal through advocate I P S Kohli, contending that the students who have passed the qualifying examination from the Faridkot university have an edge over the students, who have passed the qualifying examination from other universities even if with better marks and NEET score.

Kohli on Tuesday argued that the institutional preference extended for admission to the postgraduate courses for the session 2020-21 in the medical institutions in Punjab is against the permissible limit of 50 per cent as “authoritatively held” by the apex court. It was also argued even the institutional preference could not have been restricted only to the general and physical handicapped category by excluding other categories.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the university told the court that they will place on record the list of candidates who have availed the benefit of institutional preference while seeking admission in the first counselling as also the total percentage consumed to date. The case is listed for next hearign on June 26.

