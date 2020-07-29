Punjab: Inspector Jaswinder Kaur moves court, seeks to be lodged separately in Burail jail

Jaswinder Kaur, whose anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the CBI court and then the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had surrendered in the court on July 25. Jaswinder Kaur, whose anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the CBI court and then the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had surrendered in the court on July 25.

Accused in a graft case, Chandigarh Police Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who is in CBI custody at present, Tuesday moved an application at the CBI court seeking directions for Burail jail authorities to keep her separately from other prisoners in the jail when she is sent to judicial custody.

The accused Inspector who is on CBI remand at present will be produced in the CBI court on Wednesday. The CBI court meanwhile, acting on Kaur’s petition, issued a notice to the Superintendent Jail, Burail, for July 29, Wednesday.

In the application, the accused through her counsel Terminder Singh has submitted that, “…applicant (Jaswinder Kaur) being working in Chandigarh Police for last about 20 years has remained witness or Investigation Officer against number of under trials and convicted persons who are presently confined in Burail jail, Chandigarh, including associates of Prem Bisht, who might be thinking of taking revenge or harming the applicant in any manner…”

The accused has thus sought that whenever she is sent to judicial custody by the court to Burail jail, she be kept away from other prisoners.

The CBI had laid a successful trap on accused Bhagwan Singh who was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of SHO Jaswinder Kaur.

Jaswinder Kaur, whose anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the CBI court and then the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had surrendered in the court on July 25.

