Punjab: Inspector, head constable dismissed in Gurdaspur drug case

A police inspector and a head constable in Gurdaspur were dismissed on Thursday for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling. A Facebook video had purportedly showed both officials assisting drug smugglers.

According to press note issued by the Gurdaspur police, Inspector Rajinder Kumar of Dhariwal and his gunmen, head constable Jatinder Singh, were found involved in drug smuggling after an SIT probe ordered by SSP Gurdaspur. Both were in knowledge that one Aditya Mahajatt was involved in drug trafficking but did not arrest him as he was doing so at their behest, said the press note.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App