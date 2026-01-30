Punjab industry wishlist: Ludhiana MSMEs pin high hopes on Union Budget 2026 as bicycle capital looks for a shift to EVs

According to Industry experts, the bicycle parts industry needs urgent policy support to revive demand and improve global competitiveness (Representational photo)

With the Union Budget 2026–27 scheduled to be presented on February 1, industry bodies across Punjab, particularly from Ludhiana’s strong manufacturing base, have outlined a comprehensive set of expectations, focusing on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) revival, manufacturing competitiveness, tax rationalisation, and support for emerging sectors like electric vehicles and green mobility.

Pankaj Sharma, president of the Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings (ATIU), said the association represents a wide base of MSMEs engaged in bicycle parts, auto components, EV components, railway supplies, hosiery, and garment manufacturing.

Presenting sector-specific demands, Sharma said, “the bicycle parts industry needs urgent policy support to revive demand and improve global competitiveness. Key expectations include: Reduction in GST on bicycle parts to improve affordability and stimulate domestic demand, strong anti-dumping measures to curb the influx of cheap and low-quality imports, export incentives and logistics cost reduction to enhance competitiveness, technology upgradation schemes for bicycle and light engineering units, promotion of India-made bicycles under the government’s ‘Green Mobility’ initiatives.”