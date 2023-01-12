Punjab industries dept’s website uploads fact sheet to prove Neelima is innocent, deletes it soon after

Hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s warning to the bureaucrats and PCS and other officers calling off their protest, the government’s Invest Punjab website carried a fact sheet in Gulmohar case, in which IAS officer Neelima has been booked for alleged bifurcation of industrial plot to private real estate company. The document was, however, removed after The Indian Express sent messages to various officers seeking their version.

Interestingly, the fact check answers all questions on which Neelima and others have been booked in the FIR. It is learnt that the fact check was submitted to the CM by IAS officers association two days ago, to prove that Neelima was innocent as nothing wrong was done by her, appeared on the What’s New column on the official website of Invest Punjab, handled by department of industries and commerce, government of Punjab.

The fact check was also a part of the communication sent to VB by PSIEC to convey that no wrongdoing was committed. According to the fact check, as uploaded on the website, in 1984, PSIDC had allotted, 25 acres land vide letter dated 31.07.1984 to M/s Punjab Anand Lamp Industries Ltd as a fully paid free hold property and as on date, nothing is due from the allotee. As per the allotment letter, the allottee did not require any permission from the department to sale / transfer after 15 years of allotment.

The property is a freehold private property and government has no right on the said property other than monitoring that, the property is used for industrial purpose and follows the estate management rules. The allegation is totally false and fabricated as the property is completely private and VB in its FIR also failed to mention how the loss of Rs 600-700 crore was caused to government exchequer.

There is no loss to the government. In fact the government has gained in the form of bifurcation fees, transfer fee and stamp duty/registration fee. Apart from the indirect benefit of utilisation of vacant plot for industrial purpose as there is a greater demand for smaller plots for IT and other industries in Mohali.

It also states that there is no illegality in the bifurcation of the plot as it was done as per the policy of the corporation approved by its board of directors (BOD) in 2005 and being followed thereafter. No, bifurcation policy was applicable to all plots of the corporation with the condition that minimum size of the original plot should be 1000 square yards and above and resultant plot should not be less than 400 sq. yds. Housing and Urban Development Department also issued notification in this regard by giving exemption under PAPRA.

On whether the credentials of the Gulmohar Township India Limited were checked, the documents says that there is no such policy by the corporation to check the credential of the buyer; however, the buyer is bound to comply with the conditions of allotment letter and applicable Rules.

On whether the tampering of record was done to bifurcate 125 plots instead of 12, the documents says that there seems no purpose for tampering of the record as the bifurcation to 125 plots is already permissible as per the applicable policy as such above allegations has no significance. Moreover, the applicant submitted their application seeking bifurcation in PSIEC on 16.03.2021 enclosed therewith duly signed single plan depicting bifurcation/ fragmentation of 25 acre plot into 125 plots.

On whether all the dues were cleared by the buyers, the document says that all the dues of transfer fee ie Rs 4.45 crore for 122 plots transferred out of 125) and bifurcation fee 27.83 lakh) have been received by the corporation. BODs of PSIEC in its meeting held on 8.2.2005 took policy decision to allow bifurcation/ fragmentation of all industrial plots.

The permission for bifurcation/ fragmentation of industrial plot measuring 25 acres has been allowed by PSIEC in accordance with the terms and conditions as enshrined in the policy laid down by BODs of PSIEC in the meeting held on 08.02.2005 coupled with policy notification issued by Department of Housing & Urban Development, Government of Punjab on 12.09.2018.

Moreover, while allowing permission to M/s Gulmohar Township Pvt. Ltd., PSIEC has laid down stringent conditions for ensuring compliance of applicable rules and regulations, the document adds.

No official from Invest Punjab was available to comment. Additional Chief Secretary to CM A Venu Prasad said he had “no idea”. He said he would check as to “how the document was a part of the official website.”