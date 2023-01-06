Punjab industrial plot case: Vigilance case against ex-minister, IAS officer

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Thursday registered a criminal case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, IAS officer Neelima and 10 others for transferring an industrial plot to a real estate company and allowing it to establish a township by carving plots out of it.

Three owners/partners of a realty firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, were booked too.

The VB had arrested seven officials of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) for “conniving” with each other to provide “undue benefit” to the realtor.

A vigilance spokesperson said the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987 which was later transferred to a firm, Signify Innovations. This plot was then sold to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed by the Signify Innovations after procuring no objection certificate from the PSIDC.

“At the time of sale of 125 plots by Gulmohar Township, no proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association was demanded from any buyer party and all the plots were sold illegally,” the spokesperson said.