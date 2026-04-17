Border farmers in Punjab seek speedy survey as plan to shift fence brings hope

Farmers living along the India–Pakistan border in Punjab have welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct a survey aimed at shifting border fencing closer to the international boundary. If implemented, the move will bring major relief to farmers long forced to cultivate their crops across the fence under tight BSF restrictions including limited farming hours and repeated security checks.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann recently said letters have been issued to deputy commissioners (DCs) of border districts — Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, and Ferozepur — to conduct surveys and assess how close the fencing can be moved to the International Border (IB).

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, which is secured by a barbed wire fence. Considering the terrain and topography, the distance between the fence and the IB varies from a few feet at some places to nearly 2 km at others. As per an estimate, nearly 21,500 acres of land belonging to Punjab’s farmers and another 10,000 acres of the government lies between the fence and the IB.

BSF mans the gates that allows farmers access to the land. The gates, however, open for limited hours on designated days of the week. As per the BSF protocol, two Kisan Guards must accompany each tractor crossing the fence. There are also restrictions on the number of people allowed beyond the fence.

CM Mann said sub-divisional magistrates have been asked to conduct surveys so that inform 300-metre area can be demarcated for installing the barbed wire fence.

On the ground, however, farmers say they are yet to see any progress. “We are yet to see the officials on ground. However it will be a great relief for us if the fencing can be shifted closer to the international border,” said Karj Singh, a farmer from Khilchey village in Ferozepur district.

He said farmers in his village and adjoining Nihalewala have nearly 1,000 acres of land that falls between fence and the IB.

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Farmers are allowed to go beyond the fence for cultivation only at fixed hours decided by the BSF. “They cannot go before 9 am, are frisked, and are accompanied by security forces. They cannot stay in the fields after 4 pm, and are again frisked while returning. A significant amount of time of the security forces is also spent in checking our own citizens,” Mann had said after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers say, if implemented, the move could significantly reduce daily hardships. Pargat Singh, a farmer from Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran and president of BKU Rajewal (Tarn Taran), said, “It had been our long pending demand. In villages like Chhina Bhidichand, Khalra, Vaan, Dhal etc in Tarn Taran district, the fencing is nearly 1 kilometre inside the Indian territory. Farmers who go beyond the barbed wire to do farming are always seen with a suspicious eye”.

He added, “If fencing is closer to the international border, we can do farming without any tension and restrictions”.

Harbhajan Singh, another farmer from Khunder Gatti, said they face difficulties in harvesting season too. “Often after the security check, we reach the farm after 11 am. Then an hour two later, they start telling us to wind up,” he said.

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According to estimates, around 15–17 lakh hectares of land across nearly 220 villages in six border districts lie beyond the fence. Farmers and labourers are issued identity cards, and are allowed to working in their fields between 9 am and 5 pm in summer and 10 am to 4 pm in winter.

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said the issue had been repeatedly raised with the Centre. “This had been a long pending demand of farmers and we had been raising it before the union government for long. The survey work has started. This will bring relief to thousands of farmers,” he said.

The demand itself is not new. As far back as 2010, then Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram was confronted with the issue during a visit to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district, where villagers raised concerns about fencing located deep in the Indian territory.

Farmers say the extent of the problem varies. In some villages, the fencing lies nearly a kilometre inside Indian territory, affecting cultivation and land value. “If fencing is pushed closer to the international border, land prices and lease prospects would improve,” said Pargat Singh.

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However, not all areas stand to benefit equally. Rakesh Dhingra, a farmer from Mohammad Pira village in Fazilka, said, “In our village, the fencing is already at 300 meters only.”

Parkash Singh, a farmer from Tendiwala village in Ferozepur district, added that areas beyond the Sutlej river may continue under existing rules, though “a large number of villagers will benefit.”