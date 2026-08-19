Did all Punjab government schools observe Independence Day? NHRC seeks report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought a detailed, comprehensive report from the Punjab chief secretary over the alleged “non-observance of Independence Day” in Punjab’s government schools, particularly those situated in rural, remote, and border areas. The Punjab government denied the allegations.

The Commission has directed the chief secretary to furnish the report within four weeks, specifying state-wide and district-wise details of schools where Independence Day celebrations were held or vice versa, with documentary evidence and explanations.

A similar report has also been sought from the secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department, Union Ministry of Education, on the guidelines issued to states for observing Independence Day on August 15 in schools across the country. The Commission has also directed the secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs “to examine the matter and take necessary action at its end”.

The Commission has alleged that according to a complaint received, Independence Day was not properly observed in Punjab’s border area government schools, and prescribed activities such as flag-hoisting, singing of the national anthem, etc., were not conducted.

Wrong to say we didn’t celebrate: What Punjab government said

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said every district headquarters, municipal council, corporation, tehsil, etc. celebrates Independence Day. “School children participate in these functions. For school students, August 15 is a national holiday. Some schools may have celebrated on August 14. This could be the reason for the notice. I will check. It is wrong to say that we did not celebrate,” he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab Education Secretary Sonali Giri said that though they were yet to receive the notice, the allegations were baseless. “We have duly observed and celebrated Independence Day across all schools in the state as carried out every year. The department has photographs of the same,” Giri added.

What the NHRC said

Citing Section 29 (2) of the Right to Education Act, which mandates that school curriculum must be aligned with the values set in the Indian Constitution, the NHRC said: “The complaint placed before the Commission that in government schools in state of Punjab, particularly those situated border areas, rural, remote and allegedly underserved areas, Independence Day was not observed in the manner contemplated under applicable government instructions, that students were allegedly not meaningfully involved in flag hoisting and the national anthem and other educational activities connected with the freedom struggle, constitutional values, fundamental duties and national responsibilities, and such alleged deficiencies may have resulted in children studying in such schools receiving a substantial different educational and civic experience from children studying in better-resourced, urban schools.”

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The Commission also emphasised that observing national festivals and inculcating patriotism and respect for national symbols were “important components of a child’s educational experience”.

“The issue assumes particular significance in respect of schools situated in geographically remote and border districts of Punjab. Punjab, being a border state, contains areas in which geographical location, remoteness, connectivity, administrative accessibility and other local circumstances may present additional challenges in the delivery of public educational services,” it added.

The Commission also cited the Central Board of Secondary Education notice issued on August 4 that prescribed the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, including special morning assemblies, flag hoisting ceremonies, singing of Vande Mataram, etc.

What details have been sought?

The Commission has directed the Punjab chief secretary to furnish the following details: the total number of government schools in Punjab, the number of government schools in which Independence Day was observed on August 15, the schools in which the national flag was unfurled and the national anthem was observed, and the number of schools in which students participated in the programme.

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The Commission has also directed the Punjab school education department to “identify the districts and schools where I-Day activities were not conducted or curtailed, furnish the reasons for non-compliance” and mark a specific inquiry into the alleged disparity.