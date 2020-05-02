Punjab: In letter to CM, SGPC raises ‘ordeal’ of pilgrims in quarantine

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, in a letter to the Punjab CM, said that many returnees through videos put out on social media were complaining about lack of facilities at quarantine centres. (Representational) SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, in a letter to the Punjab CM, said that many returnees through videos put out on social media were complaining about lack of facilities at quarantine centres. (Representational)

The SGPC on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to use gurdwaras inns to isolate the pilgrims returning from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, in a letter to the Punjab CM, said that many returnees through videos put out on social media were complaining about lack of facilities at quarantine centres.

“Videos of many devotees were coming to light in which they are mentioning their plight. It is difficult to live in many quarantine centers amid lack of toilets. On the other hand, all gurdwaras managed by the Shiromani Committee have good sanctuaries,” he wrote.

He added, “There are clean rooms and bathrooms where the sangat will not be disturbed. It is quite surprising that Punjab government made pilgrims stay at deras despite the fact that officials knew about the provision of accommodation, langar and other necessary facilities in gurdwaras.”

Amritsar administration, meanwhile, said that some pilgrims had refused to take food being served to them at the quarantine centers.

“Some pilgrims denied taking langar food provided to them. We have made special arrangements to supply food to such pilgrims. We have asked officials to bring home cooked food for such pilgrims at quarantine centers,” read press note.

In his letter, Bhai Longowal added that government should bring pilgrims to gurdwara inns and for that “orders should be issued to all the Deputy Commissioners and Civil Surgeons of Punjab to contact the Shiromani Committee to accommodate. I had called DCs on my behalf, however, they have not responded yet”.

