Punjab: In Kapurthala, first of its kind project to treat wastewater

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the district administration Kapurthala Saturday inaugurated the first of its kind ‘in–situ remediation project’ in Kapurthala to clean the domestic waste water.

The pilot project has been launched at Bhulana drain, which carries wastewater of 27 colonies and village and eventually converges into Holy Bein near village Hussainpura in Kapurthala.

PPCB chairman Prof SS Marwaha informed that this project will help in improving the quality of water of Holy Bein.

Krunesh Garg, member secretary informed that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Urban Local Bodies in the state to undertake the in–situ remediation of the drains, where Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are yet to be installed, to improve the water quality. He informed that the project will be replicated at other drains carrying untreated wastewater.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said that as compared to the STP, it is a low budget technology.

