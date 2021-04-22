Punjab: In 24 hours, 130 FIRs against those violating Covid curbs

Patiala Police arrested people for not following Covid guidelines. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

With Punjab government having ordered fresh restrictions following the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab Police have fanned out in the field enforcing the various newly announced curbs, including night curfew and limit on gatherings in public places and homes as well, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a written statement.

He added that “the Police have registered at least 130 FIRs against the violators of Covid-19 norms across the state in the last 24 hours”.

“The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Monday, clamped down with stricter curbs including extension of night curfew timings by one hour (8pm to 5am), closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes, with restaurants and hotels to be opened only for takeaway and home delivery from Monday to Saturday besides banning the gatherings of more 20 persons including for weddings/cremations. The CM had directed the Punjab Police to ensure strict enforcement of the Covid restrictions,” Gupta said.

Gupta further said that “the joint teams of Punjab Police have booked around 189 owners of marriage palaces, malls, hotels, restaurants etc for flouting Covid regulations since April 18.