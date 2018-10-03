Punjab: Illicit liquor seized, three booked

Phagwara police seized 468 boxes of illicit liquor and booked three persons for attempting to bribe a Station House Officer (SHO) for hushing up the matter on Tuesday.
SHO Surjit Singh Pattar of Satnampura police station, on a tip-off, intercepted a truck on Hadiyabad Road in Phagwara and during its checking 468 boxes of liquor were recovered.
Phagwara ACP Sandip Malik said that the three persons, who were traveling in a car, along with this truck, tried to bribe the SHO with Rs 1 lakh.
They have been identified as Ludhiana-based transporter Manpreet Singh Manna, Ramanpreet Singh who had come up with the money, and Jaspreet Singh. ens
