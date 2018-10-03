Punjab: Illicit liquor seized, three booked

Phagwara police have seized 468 boxes of illicit liquor. (Representational image) Phagwara police have seized 468 boxes of illicit liquor. (Representational image)

Phagwara police seized 468 boxes of illicit liquor and booked three persons for attempting to bribe a Station House Officer (SHO) for hushing up the matter on Tuesday.

SHO Surjit Singh Pattar of Satnampura police station, on a tip-off, intercepted a truck on Hadiyabad Road in Phagwara and during its checking 468 boxes of liquor were recovered.

Phagwara ACP Sandip Malik said that the three persons, who were traveling in a car, along with this truck, tried to bribe the SHO with Rs 1 lakh.

They have been identified as Ludhiana-based transporter Manpreet Singh Manna, Ramanpreet Singh who had come up with the money, and Jaspreet Singh. ens

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App