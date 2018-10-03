Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Punjab: Illicit liquor seized, three booked

Satnampura SHO intercepted a truck on Hadiyabad Road in Phagwara and during its checking 468 boxes of liquor were seized. Three persons, who were traveling in a car, along with this truck, tried to bribe the SHO with Rs 1 lakh to hush up the matter.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: October 3, 2018 5:40:44 am
Phagwara police have seized 468 boxes of illicit liquor. (Representational image)

Phagwara police seized 468 boxes of illicit liquor and booked three persons for attempting to bribe a Station House Officer (SHO) for hushing up the matter on Tuesday.

SHO Surjit Singh Pattar of Satnampura police station, on a tip-off, intercepted a truck on Hadiyabad Road in Phagwara and during its checking 468 boxes of liquor were recovered.

Phagwara ACP Sandip Malik said that the three persons, who were traveling in a car, along with this truck, tried to bribe the SHO with Rs 1 lakh.

They have been identified as Ludhiana-based transporter Manpreet Singh Manna, Ramanpreet Singh who had come up with the money, and Jaspreet Singh. ens

Must Watch

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement