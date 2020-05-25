Punjab: IIT-Ropar researchers develop new anti-microbial coating material

“These materials are non-volatile in nature with no foul smell, possess very high anti-microbial activities, and show high shelf life on different metallic or non-metallic surfaces,” said the spokesperson for the institute. “These materials are non-volatile in nature with no foul smell, possess very high anti-microbial activities, and show high shelf life on different metallic or non-metallic surfaces,” said the spokesperson for the institute.

A team of professors from the Indian Institute of Technology in Ropar have developed a synthetic material for anti-microbial coating on PPE kits, for spraying on disinfecting tunnels and for fogging. The team stated that this product has an edge over other similar products available for sanitising and fogging, as it is not made of volatile compounds, nor does it have a pungent smell.

“These materials are non-volatile in nature with no foul smell, possess very high anti-microbial activities, and show high shelf life on different metallic or non-metallic surfaces,” said the spokesperson for the institute. The team has developed hydrophilic and hydrophobic variations of the same coating and hence one can use each type based upon the area of application. The hydrophilic materials are primarily meant for fogging and spraying on walls and other such surfaces, while the hydrophobic material is specifically designed for coatings on PPE, hospitals and furniture.

“The materials have excellent physico-chemical properties, which authenticate their applications under broad range of temperature and varied environmental conditions,” said the official. The team has tested the coating material against a broad range of microbes.

