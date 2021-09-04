Punjab House session adjourned sine die, days after Amarinder Singh assured more sittings

THE SPECIAL session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, convened Friday amid disquiet among the rebels within the ruling Congress, was adjourned sine die.

This comes three days after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had told the media, “This is going to be a special session. We will not adjourn it sine die. We will meet again after 10 days.”

The Assembly held the special session to commemorate the 400th ‘Parkash Purab’ (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Before Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh adjourned the session, there were some uneasy moments in the Congress camp. The Speaker’s announcement that a minister will bring a resolution triggered protests by rebel ministers. Ministers Charanjeet Singh Channi and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa are learnt to have lodged their protest against the move to the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra, suspecting that the government wanted to bring a confidence motion.

After obituary references, Channi is learnt to have rushed to the Speaker and told him that if such a motion was brought, he would protest against it openly from the treasury benches. “He told the Speaker that not only would he protest openly but also vote against the CM if such a motion is brought,” a source said.

“Bajwa also told Mohindra that if the government was bringing any such motion, they will protest against it,” the source said, adding that Bajwa asked why the resolution was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

About why the House was adjourned sine die when the CM had said that they would not do so, the Speaker said, “It was to be adjourned sine die. I do no know why this issue cropped up. If we did not have to declare it sine die, then we had to give a future date.”

Former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh asked, “Why was a whip issued if it was a special session? Why did they have to issue a whip asking party members to be present to pay tributes to the ninth Guru? They politicised even the 400th Parkash Utsav of Guru Ten Bahadur.”