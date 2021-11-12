scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Punjab House passes 15 Bills

The Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Punjab Contract Farming (Repeal) Bill, 2021 are among the Bills passed by the house.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
November 12, 2021 11:00:40 am
punjab news, punjab vidhan sabhaAgriculture Minister Randeep Nabha tables resolution against the farm laws, during Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. (Express Photo)

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Thursday unanimously passed 15 Bills, including The Punjab Energy Security, Reform, Termination and Re-Determination of Power Tariff Bill, 2021 which would enable the government to renegotiate the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with two private plants – Nabha Power Limited (NPL) and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL).

Here are other bills that were passed:

Click here for more

The Plaksha University, Punjab Bill, 2021
The Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab Bill, 2021
The Punjab Right to Business (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021
The Punjab One-Time Voluntary Disclosure and Settlement of Building Constructed in Violations of the Buildings Bye-laws Bill, 2021
The Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Contract Farming (Repeal) Bill, 2021
The Punjab (Institutions and other Buildings) Tax (Repeal) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Protection and Regularization of Contractual Employees Bill, 2021
The Punjab Fruit Nurseries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X