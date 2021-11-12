Punjab House passes 15 Bills

November 12, 2021 11:00:40 am
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Thursday unanimously passed 15 Bills, including The Punjab Energy Security, Reform, Termination and Re-Determination of Power Tariff Bill, 2021 which would enable the government to renegotiate the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with two private plants – Nabha Power Limited (NPL) and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL).
Here are other bills that were passed:
The Plaksha University, Punjab Bill, 2021
The Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab Bill, 2021
The Punjab Right to Business (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021
The Punjab One-Time Voluntary Disclosure and Settlement of Building Constructed in Violations of the Buildings Bye-laws Bill, 2021
The Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Contract Farming (Repeal) Bill, 2021
The Punjab (Institutions and other Buildings) Tax (Repeal) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Protection and Regularization of Contractual Employees Bill, 2021
The Punjab Fruit Nurseries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021.
