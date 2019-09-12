Punjab hosts Nobel Prize Series 2019

PUNJAB IS hosting the Nobel Prize Series 2019, which started Wednesday, at Mohali and Ludhiana. This year’s theme is ‘teaching and learning’.

The series was inaugurated by Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, department of biotechnology, and Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab minister for health and welfare.

This is the third such series in India and the first in Punjab. It is the result of a collaboration between Nobel Media AB and the ministry of science and technology based upon an MoU signed by the government in 2016.

The National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) at Mohali hosted the inaugural day of the series which comprises of conferences, roundtables, lectures and an exhibition.

This is the first time Nobel Media has launched an exhibition anywhere in the world. Laura Sprechmann, CEO, Nobel Media told The Indian Express, “This is a travelling exhibition which has been launched at Mohali. It covers the broad theme ‘For the Greatest Benefit to Humankind’ and highlights four areas within this theme.” NABI will host the Nobel Museum Exhibition from September 12 to October 11.

In order to realise the vision of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the Nobel prize, the 2019 series made students interact with two Nobel laureates. Serge Haroche, a Nobel prize winner in Physics and Kailash Satyarthi, a Nobel peace prize winner, were an integral part of the programme.

Haroche gave a presentation on the need for children to study maths and science while Juleen Zeirath, a member of the Nobel committee at Karolinska Institute, made a presentation on the process of selection and awarding the Nobel prize.

The Nobel Prize Series will hold lectures at PAU in Ludhiana on September 12. Dr Renu Swarup said, “The central government has a long partnership with Punjab dating back to the Green Revolution. We are taking our partnership forward by bringing the Nobel Prize Series to Punjab.”