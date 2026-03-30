Punjab unearths Rs 200-cr tax evasion by eateries; Cheema says amount may swell to Rs 500 cr

Cheema said during scrutiny, it was found that several establishments were using online billing applications. (File Photo)

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government has detected tax evasion worth about Rs 200 crore in the hospitality sector, with the amount likely to surge to Rs 500 crore as more data is analysed.

Cheema said 882 establishments, including dhabas, restaurants, eateries, bakeries, sweet shops, and catering services, are under the scanner as part of a state-wide crackdown. The exercise, based on data analytics and risk assessment, has so far covered the 2025-26 financial year, while further analysis of data from 2023-24 and 2024-25 is underway, which could significantly increase the scale of evasion.

“In the preliminary inquiry conducted so far, 239 cases have been examined, leading to detection of turnover suppression of about Rs 50 crore. This suppression translates into a tax liability of about Rs 2.54 crore, of which Rs 2.02 crore has already been recovered,” he said.