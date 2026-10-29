Man kills 17-year-old daughter with kirpan in Punjab village; kin say wanted a son

A 17-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her father with a kirpan at their home in Dhoot Kalan village in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, police said. The accused, identified as Amarjit Singh, fled after the incident, police said. The victim, Inderpreet Kaur, a Class 12 student, was alone with her father at home when the incident took place. Police took her body into custody and sent it for a postmortem examination.

A case was registered at the Hariana police station under under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Amarjit on the statement of his wife, Baljit Kaur.

DSP (Rural) Narinder Singh said preliminary inquiries and questioning of family members suggested that Amarjit was upset with his daughter over an unspecified issue.