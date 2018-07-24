Punjab: Home guard driving PCR van booked after protest by victim’s kin

Wife and daughter of Ashok, who died in an accident with PCR vehicle, along with others outside the police station. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Wife and daughter of Ashok, who died in an accident with PCR vehicle, along with others outside the police station. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

A HOME GUARD was booked by the police on Monday charges of rash driving and death due to negligence following protests by the family members of a Ram Darbar man, who was killed after he was allegedly hit by a PCR van on Sunday. The family members of the victim, Ashok Kumar, also protested against the police at Sector 31 Police Station on Monday.

After the protest, the police booked home guard volunteer Naresh Kumar, also the driver of the PCR vehicle, on the complaints of Ashok’s wife Asha and Kapil Kumar, who was riding pillion. Kapil was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after being injured in the accident.

Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, the Station House Officer of Sector 31 PS, said they booked Naresh Kumar under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Sunday evening, Ashok was killed and his friend Kapil injured after the victim’s motorcycle was allegedly hit by the PCR van at the Airport light point.

Ashok’s neighbour Ravi Kumar said the victim’s mother had already died some years ago and the victim has two children, a son and an eight-month-old daughter. He added that it was due to the sheer negligence of the PCR party that a man lost his life. “The police were alleging that Ashok and Kapil jumped the red light, but was it justified to chase them like this? They could have taken down the number of the bike and later take whatever action they wanted to,” Ravi further stated.

Ashok’s wife Ranju said her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family and added that those responsible for her husband’s death should be booked. “I have two small children. My daughter is only eight months old. What should I do now? Is jumping red light such a big crime that one has to pay with his life? These people have ruined my life. Now, they are finding fault in my husband,” she added.

The protesters first blocked the road outside the Sector 31 PS and then entered the premises where they raised slogans against the police. DSP (West) Harjeet Kaur came and pacified them.

