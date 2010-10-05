Punjab holding week-long programme for senior citizens

A number of events have been planned between October 2 and 8 at all district and sub-divisional headquarters to mark the International Senior Citizens Day that is observed on October 1.

In a communiqué addressed to all deputy commissioners,the Government of Punjab has directed that multifarious events ranging from cultural items,sports events and free health camps to seminars be organised for senior citizens in the state.

The letter,a copy of which is with The Indian Express,also gives the DCs an outline of the events to be organised during the week,which includes events like marathon for men over 65 years old and cultural items for women aged over 60 years. Walking sticks and spectacles will be distributed at the free health check-up camps. Also,schoolchildren will be taken to old-age homes for interactive sessions.

During the seminars,ways of healthy living will be deliberated upon along with a presentation on the Maintenance of Parents and Old Citizens Act 2007. Beneficiaries of the old age pension and elderly citizens over 100 years of age will be honoured with blankets and mementos.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Priyank Bharti said they already celebrated the International Senior Citizens Day on October 1 with the Red Cross Society and would organise interaction programmes with senior citizens during the week.

V S Jolly,secretary-general,All-India Central Government Pensioners Association and Senior Citizens Association,said if such week was being organised,it would be for the first time as he had never heard about such events being held anywhere in the state. He,however,said he had neither got any invitation from the district administration nor was he aware of the plan. He said the government should give wide publicity to the event so that senior citizens could participate in large numbers.

