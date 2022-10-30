Historian from Punjab says Ram Setu his research work, threatens legal action against filmmakers

The head of the department of the Ramayan Research Committee in Sri Lanka alleged that in the recently released Bollywood movie Ram Setu, his research work and life story have been copied without his permission by the filmmakers and demanded legal action against the movie. Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, has actor Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Ashok Kumar Kainth, a Punjabi historian working in Sri Lanka and head of the department of Ramayan Research Committee that was formed in 2006, told The Indian Express that he saw the movie and found the main character -Dr. Aryan- was based on his life story. He alleged that the research work carried out by him has been taken from his website in the film without his permission and also the main character in the movie was presenting his life story that how he had researched the existence of the Ramayan facts in Sri Lanka.

“But things have been fabricated in the movie which should not have been done,” said he adding that it’s also a case here of copyrights. “Movie would have been much better if the filmmakers had come to him to discuss the several things because I have done everything on the ground,” said Kainth, adding that he would have not minded if he was taken into confidence.

He worked on a special tourism project to showcase the 50-odd sites connected to the Ramayana, including Ashok Vatika, under ‘Sri Lanka’s Ramayana Trail’, on ‘Ram Setu Bridge‘ etc. He is also doing his research work on Guru Nanak’s travels to Sri Lanka under Shiromani Gurudwara Parnbandhak Committee (SGPC) Project.

Kainth, who has made over 200 visits to Sri Lanka since 2006 to get completing the railway bridge on the Ram Setu was one of the main aims of his life. “I had met this proposal with the Prime Minister of India in 2017 and he had then assured to get it done,” said he. Kainth originally belongs to the Banga town of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. He is heading an international team which had done extensive research for the past 15 years to locate the geographical locations of the Ramayana and geographically correlated several incidents mentioned in the epic with locations in Sri Lanka.

“The Ramayan trail discovered by them included “Seetha Kotuwa”, the palace where Sita was kept before being moved to the Ashok Vatika, “The Chariot path and Seetha Tear Pond”, “Divurumpola”, the place where Sita underwent “Agni pariksha” and “Ravana caves”, tunnels which are of architectural brilliance and provide easy routes through the hills, the colour of the soil of the ancient battlefield, which is still red today, exotic alpine Himalayan species are found amid the tropical Sri Lankan vegetation, the legacy of Hanuman’s voyage carrying a mountain with life-restoring herbs,” he adds.

He said that there are seven kand (Part) of the Ramayana trail out of which two are in Sri Lanka including ‘Sunder Kand’ and ‘Lanka kand” and the remains of the remaining five Kands are found in India and Nepal.

Along with other researchers, he had recovered a 16th-century inscription having reference to Guru Nanak’s visit to Sri Lanka in 1511. He said 28 pieces of inscription excavated near the Batticaloa district of Sri Lanka, mentioned talks between Guru Nanak and the then-king of Lanka, Bikram Bahu VI. The inscription is in Sanskrit, Tamil and Gurmukhi script and dates back to AD 1511 are found,” said Kainth, who worked as an Arabi-Hindi translator in Kuwait court before moving to Sri Lanka to work on the Ramayan trail. Guru Nanak visited Sri Lanka during one of his four long journeys – also known as Chaar Udasiaan in the historical text – during his lifetime, said he.