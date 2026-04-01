Punjab–Himachal border blockade called off after assurance on talks; protesters warn of escalation if demands ignored

After blocking vehicle movement at key entry points between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for several hours on Wednesday, protesting farmers, transporters, and social organisations suspended their agitation following an assurance from the Himachal administration to hold formal talks within 10 days.

The protest, led by Punjab Morcha along with farmer groups, taxi unions, and truck operators, had begun around 8 am at Garha Morh on the Kiratpur Sahib–Manali highway and simultaneously at nearly 32 other entry points along the Punjab-Himachal border. Protesters sat on a dharna and halted vehicle movement between the two states, leading to massive traffic jams of several kilometres on both sides.

The agitation was part of an ongoing protest against the Himachal Pradesh Government’s entry tax policy. Despite a partial rollback in the revised rates, organisations from Punjab have been demanding a complete waiver of entry tax for border districts, arguing that the daily movement of people from border districts between the two states is essential for business and social reasons.

As the blockade intensified, long queues of vehicles, including private cars, taxis, and goods carriers, were seen stranded for hours. The situation began easing only after district authorities from Bilaspur intervened and held discussions with protest leaders. Only ambulances and medical emergency vehicles were allowed to pass during the protest.

‘Punjab should impose a similar entry tax’

Punjab Morcha president Gaurav Rana said the dharna was lifted around 1.30 pm after officials from Bilaspur district assured them that a meeting with Himachal government representatives would be organised within 10 days.

“We suspended the protest after getting a clear assurance from the administration that our leaders will be called for talks with Himachal government officials within 10 days. The traffic situation had become extremely serious, with long jams on both sides, so we decided to lift the blockade for now,” Rana said.

Veer Singh, president of the Kirti Kisan Union, Ropar district, said that even during the protest, they allowed a large number of vehicles from Punjab to enter Himachal without paying any entry tax. “Thousands of vehicles crossed into Himachal without paying the tax, saving Punjab residents several lakhs in just a few hours,” he claimed.

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Veer Singh reiterated that their primary demand remains a complete exemption from entry tax for border districts, including Rupnagar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali, from where people frequently travel across the state border for work, trade, and family visits.

“We have made it clear that residents of bordering districts should not be burdened with such taxes. Our business and social ties are deeply connected, and this kind of taxation is unjustified,” he said.

They also issued a warning that if their demands are not met, the agitation could intensify further. “We have already requested the Punjab Government, especially Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, in whose constituency today’s protest was held, to prepare for reciprocal action. If needed, Punjab should impose a similar entry tax on vehicles coming from Himachal,” Rana said.

According to Rana, similar protests were being held simultaneously at 32 other entry points, led by representatives of various organisations aligned with Punjab Morcha. Following the assurance from the administration, instructions were issued to all groups to stop the dharna for now and wait for the outcome of the proposed meeting.

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The protest comes a day after tensions escalated over the Himachal Government’s decision to revise entry tax rates, which were partially rolled back following widespread opposition. However, protesters maintain that the rollback is insufficient and that complete abolition of the tax for neighbouring border districts is the only acceptable solution.

While normal traffic resumed by the afternoon, protest leaders have made it clear that this is only temporary. With the administration now under pressure to deliver on its promise of holding talks within 10 days, the coming days are expected to be crucial in determining whether the issue is resolved—or escalates into a larger inter-state confrontation.