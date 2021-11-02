Punjab hikes DA by 11%, now pegged at 28% of basic pay

Two days ahead of Diwali, the Punjab government Monday increased the dearness allowance of its employees to 28 per cent of the basic pay from the current 17 per cent. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, just months ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

The move will put an additional burden of Rs 440 crore per month, said Channi, adding the DA has been increased with effect from July. He said employees are the backbone of the state administration and reiterated his government’s firm commitment to accord the highest priority to their welfare.

Channi said the state government has resolved most of employees’ issues to their satisfaction and they have called off their strike and resumed work with immediate effect.

He announced that the employees who were recruited after January 1, 2016 will also be given the benefit of a minimum 15 per cent increase in the revised pay on par with other employees. However, the pay of a junior employee would not be fixed higher than that of his seniors.

State to bear 70% of hike in cane price

The Punjab government Monday said it will bear 70 per cent of the Rs 50 per quintal increase in the state agreed price (SAP) of sugarcane.

The decision came after a meeting with the representatives of private sugarmills that had refused to bear the entire burden of Rs 50 per quintal. Thirty per cent will be borne by the mills.

The state government had raised the SAP from Rs 310 to Rs 360 per quintal for the year 2021-22.

Now, the private sugar mills will pay Rs 325 per quintal out of the SAP, while the remaining Rs 35 per quintal would be borne by the state government.

CM Channi, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal were present in the meeting, according to a government statement.

The CM ordered to get the mills ready for early start to which the mill owners agreed to commence operations at the scheduled time.