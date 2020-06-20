In High Court, Punjab says schools altered fee structure after it had ordered them to only collect tuition fee

The HC earlier had passed an interim order in favour of the schools and allowed them to collect the 70 per cent of the total fee as against the government direction of collecting only tuition fee. (Representational image) The HC earlier had passed an interim order in favour of the schools and allowed them to collect the 70 per cent of the total fee as against the government direction of collecting only tuition fee. (Representational image)

The Punjab government on Friday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the charges other than tuition fee for the duration of the lockdown period have been waived off and prohibited in terms of the May 14 order till the schools physically re-open.

While the government earlier had allowed schools offering online classes to take only tuition fee from the parents, the HC in an interim order last month allowed schools to collect 70 per cent of the total fee comprising tuition fee and other charges.

Explaining its directions issued to the schools, Punjab in an additional affidavit told the court, “It is clarified here that the schools would be permitted to charge these ‘other charges/fee’ from the parents at a pro-rata basis once the schools open for the remaining months only. For e.g. in case the schools are shut i.e physically shut till August 1, 2020 the annual charges/other charges would be waived off only for the period of April to August (i.e 33.3 per cent)”.

The reply was filed in a case filed by different school managements against government orders with regard to the prohibition on collecting total fee from parents during the period of lockdown.

The HC earlier had passed an interim order in favour of the schools and allowed them to collect the 70 per cent of the total fee as against the government direction of collecting only tuition fee. On Friday, the verdict in the case was reserved by the HC.

During the hearing on June 15, the HC had asked Advocate General Atul Nanda whether the other charges can be recovered later by the schools or whether they are deemed to be waived off. The reply on Friday was filed in response to the oral query. The other government directions under challenge by schools included re-scheduling of the admission fee collection and the prohibition on removing or reducing the salary of any staff including teachers.

The government in the reply clarified that other charges like building charges, transportation charges, charges for meals is not to be charged by the schools for the duration of the lockdown. The state has asserted that most of the schools are not actually incurring any expenditure on account of transport as they outsource their transportation services.

The government in the reply further said that the admission fee collection has been merely deferred until situation normalises and that it can be recovered later — one month after the schools are physically open — but without payment of any late fee. The HC in its interim order last month also allowed schools to collect the admission fee in two installments in six months.

The court on Friday was also informed by the state that certain schools, following orders passed by the government that private institutions only take tuition fee from parents, have changed the fee structure to recover more amount from the parents under tuition fee head while decreasing charges under other heads.

